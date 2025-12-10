Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Performance Is a Failure So Far

Pam Bondi appears to be in over her head. President Trump has good intentions, but some of his picks aren’t working out, starting with Attorney General Pam Bondi. I am sorry to say it because I wanted her to succeed, and she does seem to be loyal.

The Department of Justice is holding President Trump back. Maga wants to see significant prosecutions of deep state swamp creatures who weaponized the federal government against us.

The House committees have collected a lot of data, and something should have happened by now, ten months in. The only thing that has happened is that the James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James indictments for their most minimal offenses were dismissed. Bondi appointed Lindsey Halligan, who was rejected by the judge.

The James case was rejected twice.

In the case of Comey, Bondi was up against the statute of limitations. She waited too long.

A federal judge on Saturday night threw up a roadblock to the Justice Department’s plans to seek another indictment against former FBI Director James B. Comey.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court in Washington temporarily blocked the department from using a crucial trove of evidence in its efforts to bring new charges against Mr. Comey. It could be permanent. They’re barred until next Friday.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly’s four-page decision barred the government until at least next Friday from having access to much of the evidence it employed to secure its original indictment against Mr. Comey in late September. The move effectively prevents the Trump administration from using the same proof to seek new charges in the coming days.

The Lies She Told

Bondi probably should have lost her job when she lied more than once about the Epstein Files and put on that fake Binders stunt using innocent influencers.

President Trump hasn’t had a thing to do with Jeffrey Epstein since before his conviction for pedophilia. Meanwhile, many on the left were seen with him for years after. Bondi is partly responsible for dragging him down on the issue.

The DoJ was scolded by the leftist judge in New York for not notifying Epstein victims in accordance with the transparency rules. He also demanded the release of grand jury materials, criticizing the DoJ for its handling of documents as insensitive to victims.

To be fair, there is something wrong with these alleged victims. They are smiling, laughing when on the attack. It makes one wonder.

We need someone better in charge.

And what’s happening with the Seditious Six? As reported earlier, that video is probably an opening salvo. It might well be part of a larger plan to unseat the President, possibly beginning with an impeachment in November if Republicans lose the House. Congress is not doing their job, but at least we should be able to get a better Attorney General.

Bondi was terrible in the Trayvon Martin case and put an obviously fake witness on the stand against George Zimmerman, who was innocent. That entire case was meant to rile up black people and bring them into the leftist rage machine. Yet, she fell right into the trap. She is also terrible on guns: bump stocks, age limits for 18-24 year olds, and lobbied against constitutional concealed carry. That’s our Second Amendment!