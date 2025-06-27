A New Dem Stunt! Gov. Newsom Sues Fox for $787M

Governor Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for nearly $800 million. He claims that Jesse Watters defamed him over “lying” about a phone call.

Specifically, Newsom is suing for $787 million, the exact amount of money Fox News settled in their lawsuit with Dominion. That’s deliberate.

The lawsuit centers around the claim made by President Trump that he called Newsom ‘a day ago’ in early June, which Newsom said never happened. It did happen, but it was a few days before.

The sleazy New York Times reported that Mr. Newsom’s lawyers also sent Fox News a letter demanding a formal retraction and an on-air apology from Jesse Watters, a host who said on his show that Mr. Newsom had lied about the call with the president. If those conditions are met, the letter states, Mr. Newsom will dismiss the lawsuit.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement. “I believe the American people should be able to trust the information they receive from a major news outlet.”

This is a nuisance suit – another Democrat stunt. It wasn’t a day ago, it was a few days ago – that’s his case?

On June 10, during a White House news conference, a reporter asked Mr. Trump when he last spoke with Mr. Newsom.

“A day ago,” the president said. “Called him to tell him, got to do a better job.” It was a few days before. The President made a mistake.

Mr. Newsom posted a video clip of the comment on social media and said, “There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to.”

The post, according to the governor’s lawsuit, was written to correct Mr. Trump’s claim that they spoke “a day ago.”

Right.

In response, Mr. Trump gave Fox News screenshots of his phone log showing the original call with Mr. Newsom that took place late on June 6 Pacific Daylight Time and early on June 7 Eastern Daylight Time.

In covering the sequence of events, Mr. Newsom alleges, Fox News made deceptive video edits and false statements that concealed that Mr. Trump said the leaders had spoken “a day ago.” Instead, he alleges, the network framed Mr. Trump’s call log as proof that Mr. Newsom had been dishonest when it showed that Mr. Trump was incorrect about when the call took place.

“Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him?” Mr. Watters said on his show, according to the lawsuit, which includes an image of a chyron stating, “Gavin Lied About Trump’s Call.”

The lawsuit claims that Fox News deliberately mischaracterized the disagreement between the governor and the president to harm Mr. Newsom’s political career. It says viewers who saw Fox’s false reports that Mr. Newsom had lied would be less likely to support him in future elections or donate to his campaigns.

Newsom got a call and said there were no calls. Whether Fox deceived, we cannot say, but it certainly isn’t worth $787 million, especially not for his reputation such as it is.

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email