Texans Can Keep Their Children from Viewing Porn

Porn producers wanted to get rid of Texas’s age-verification law, which would result in children going on to the pornographic sites The case was decided at the Supreme Court today, and three Justices were angry over the decision to allow Texas to keep the law.

In Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, a case on whether the 5th Circuit used the right legal test when assessing Texas’ law requiring pornography sites to verify users’ age, the court affirms the 5th Circuit’s ruling against a trade group for the adult entertainment industry.

The 6-3 decision is from Justice Thomas. Justice Kagan filed a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson.https://t.co/54ZaNAtlBe — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 27, 2025

The three leftist Justices were angry.

Kagan argued that the Texas law requiring websites that host pornography or other sexually explicit materials to verify their users’ ages before allowing them access had restricted the access adults have to protected speech. While the rule was designed to prohibit minors from accessing explicit materials, many adults would likely be unwilling to hand over their personal information, such as a passport, to websites hosting pornography.

Kagan explained that the rule called for a higher level of scrutiny because it was not simply “incidentally” restrictive, as Justice Clarence Thomas—who wrote the majority opinion—claimed.

They suddenly believe in the First Amendment.

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email