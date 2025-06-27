Supreme Court: Parents Can Opt Young Children Out of LGBTQ Readings

Today the Supreme Court ruled that parents must be given the option to opt their young children out of LGBT readings in Maryland, at least while the case is ongoing. Justice Sotomayor said it will cause chaos for public schools.

Maryland parents have a religious right to withdraw their children from classes on days that stories with gay and transgender themes are discussed, the court ruled.

The vote was 6 to 3, with the court’s liberal members in dissent.

Critics claim it impinges on LGBTQIA rights to not allow this obvious sexual indoctrination of young children.

The case concerned a new curriculum adopted in 2022 for prekindergarten through the fifth grade by the far-left Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland’s largest school system…

At first, the school system gave parents notice when the storybooks were to be discussed, along with the opportunity to have their children excused. But school administrators soon eliminated the advance notice and opt-out policy, saying it was hard to administer, led to absenteeism and risked “exposing students who believe the storybooks represent them and their families to social stigma and isolation.”

Parents of several faiths sued, saying the books violated the First Amendment’s protection of the free exercise of religion. The books, their complaint said, “promote one-sided transgender ideology, encourage gender transitioning and focus excessively on romantic infatuation.”

The books were terrible. We reported on the case in April. At the time, Ketanji said the parents can put their children in private school.

Children as young as three are forced to learn about transitioning, lace underwear, and drag queens. Parents are not allowed to opt their children out.

Hear about some of the books for the three to six-year-olds:

