Chinese Ships Are Heading for the Strait of Hormuz – Updated

China has indicated that they support Iran, and ships are heading for the Strait of Hormuz. However, the ports are only blocked until they clear the Strait of mines.

China’s defense minister, Dong Jun, said Beijing was committed to peace and stability in the world and was “monitoring the situation in the Middle East.”

“Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. We have trade & energy agreements with Iran. We will respect & honor them and expect others not to meddle in our affairs,” he said. “Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and it is open for us.”

The U.S. has forced one Chinese tanker to turn back.

The comments came after the United States Central Command said its forces would begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from 10 a.m. ET on 13 April (7:30 p.m. IST), in line with a presidential order.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The US forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, it added.

I doubt China wants World War III. They want to take us over from within without any mess. They pretty much have the EU under their spell.

Maybe they didn’t even say it.

IMPORTANT CORRECTION 🔴 The China defense minister quote on Hormuz, I verified it but the underlying source was bad. It’s unverified. Pulled. pic.twitter.com/OJrTmiIOdm — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 13, 2026

There might be a meeting between the US and Iran.