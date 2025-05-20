A NY Pilot Was in Charge When Mexico’s Ship Crashed Into the Brookyn Bridge

A pilot from New York was in control of the Mexican naval ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is standard practice for a local pilot to board a vessel to help them start their navigation out to sea.

The head of Mexico’s Navy, Raymundo Pedro Morales, made the announcement at a news conference with Mexico’s president. Morales said that the pilot had little time to act because the distance from the ship’s dock to the bridge was very short.

“In particular, in New York, the ship has to be controlled by a specialized harbor pilot from the New York Government, so the entire maneuver that the ship made from the moment it left the dock until the collision was under the control of the pilot,” Morales said in Spanish.

The NTSB is waiting for permission from Mexico to board the ship. It will examine three components that could have contributed to the crash: crew operations, the condition of the vessel, and the wind and tides.

