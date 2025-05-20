SCOTUS Rules Maine GOP Rep Must Be Allowed to Speak & Vote

The Maine House of Representatives [Democrats] voted to censure Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn). The censure came after she posted photographs and details about a boy pretending to be a girl so he can compete as a girl. She put the photos on her legislative page.

That’s only the excuse for censure, forbidding the representative to speak or vote freely. The real reason is that they want biological males competing with females in sports. And they don’t want notoriety over it.

They wouldn’t let her speak in the Maine House before the censure, constantly interrupting her.

The legislature demanded she retract and apologize for her statements, a clear violation of the First Amendment.

Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened to sue.

She won’t have to sue. The Supreme Court ruled that the legislature cannot use a 100-year-old Maine law to silence her and keep her from voting in the Maine House, preventing her from representing her voters.

BREAKING: SCOTUS sides with @laurel_libby in censure case, orders her vote to be restored. A huge victory for free speech in Maine! pic.twitter.com/hLLccBQ9Ri — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email