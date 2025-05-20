Latest BS on Joe’s Health: His Last PSA Test Was in 2014

President Joe Biden’s last known prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test was in 2014.

Days after the former President of the United States shared he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of the disease, his spokesperson claimed to set the record straight about his health and addressed unsubstantiated speculation that he had been quietly battling the cancer before leaving the White House in January.

“President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014,” the rep told NBC News on May 20, referring to the prostate-specific antigen test commonly used as a screening tool for prostate cancer. “Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

It’s a simple routine blood test. They want us to believe the White House doctors didn’t do the test, even though the president has his own doctor in the White House.

Signing off on the final routine medical examination of Joe Biden’s presidency, physician Kevin O’Connor declared the former US president to be a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male.”

According to the LA Times, many doctors tell men not to bother after 70 since everything slows down [and you’re going to die soon anyway]. However, he was the President. His son died of cancer.

Take one look at Joe. If you were his doctor, wouldn’t you give him every test you could? By the way, the doctor is a longtime family friend.

O’Connor could be falling on his sword. These neo-Democrats don’t mind looking incompetent if it furthers the ideology.

What about Joe’s brother saying he had cancer last July and Joe himself saying he had cancer in 2022?

