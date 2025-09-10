A “Random Dead Person,” Epstein, and Rep. Jasmine

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has made a habit of saying some awful things, but this one is one of the worst. She demeaned the murder of a twenty-year-old woman as a “random dead person.”

The killer was a 16-year-old MS-13 gang member who came in illegally.

Kayla wasn’t a random dead person. She was a young woman with her life ahead of her who had worked through a disability only to have her life snuffed out by a young murderer who should not have been in the country.

Disgusting. Shame on @RepJasmine. Kayla Hamilton was strangled to death in 2022 by a known MS-13 gang member from El Salvador. She was a victim of open border policies that prioritized criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

Here is the longer clip:

Rep. Russell Fry slams Rep. Jasmine Crockett for calling Kayla Hamilton (a young woman murdered by an illegal immigrant) a "random dead person." Fry: "This person was a vibrant soul, had a life, was pursuing a degree, she's not 'some random dead person.'"

She went crazy over Epstein. Her only schtick is to scream and stir trouble. It’s ironic that she pretends she cares about Epstein victims when she cared so little about Kayla.

Rep. Lance Gooden just shut down Jasmine Crockett's hysteria over Jeffrey Epstein: "Y'all weren't calling on Joe Biden's Justice Department to release the files!" "You're all a bunch of HYPOCRITES to say this is a noble cause!" "None of you did…"

The Phoniest woman in Congress and there is a lot of competition.