A "Random Dead Person," Epstein, and Rep. Jasmine

M Dowling
Rep. Jasmine Crockett has made a habit of saying some awful things, but this one is one of the worst. She demeaned the murder of a twenty-year-old woman as a “random dead person.”

The killer was a 16-year-old MS-13 gang member who came in illegally.

Kayla wasn’t a random dead person. She was a young woman with her life ahead of her who had worked through a disability only to have her life snuffed out by a young murderer who should not have been in the country.

Here is the longer clip:

She went crazy over Epstein. Her only schtick is to scream and stir trouble. It’s ironic that she pretends she cares about Epstein victims when she cared so little about Kayla.

The Phoniest woman in Congress and there is a lot of competition.

