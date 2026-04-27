A President’s Leadership, Norah’s Disgrace & Trump’s a Squirrel?

Norah O’Donnell interviewed President Trump about the initial critical seconds during the exchange of gunfire at the White House Correspondents Dinner. He explained that he was responsible for what appeared to be chaos at first. He wanted to be a leader at that moment.

Norah O’Donnell’s Disgrace

Norah O’Donnell read the worst parts of the attempted assassin’s crazed manifesto. The would-be killer, Cole Allen, sent the document to his family right before the attack.

“He appears to reference a motive. In it, he writes this: quote, ‘Administrative officials, they are targets.’ He also wrote this: “’ am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What’s your reaction to that?”

Trump replied: “Well, I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would. Because you’re horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I am not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

O’Donnell attempted to interrupt Trump, asking with feigned innocence: “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?”

“Excuse me. Excuse me. I am not a pedophile,” he quickly said, cutting O’Donnell off.

O’DONNELL: In his manifesto, he wrote that ‘I’m no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What’s your reaction? TRUMP: I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people. I’m not a… pic.twitter.com/zaZhcRwbWJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026

The New Old Soundbite & Trump’s a Squirrel

Now, the media is insulting President Trump for calling Norah a “disgrace,” when it’s obvious she was looking to start up the pedophile allegation again. She is successful. Social media is running with it. They are once again claiming he raped E. Jean Carroll, the screwy serial accuser who didn’t even know what year this allegedly happened. Even with a corrupt court, the jury didn’t find him guilty of rape.

O’Donnell could have introduced it by saying the claim bears no evidence, but she didn’t and wouldn’t. A man was likely planning to kill everyone on the dais, including Donald Trump, and she decided to regurgitate the false pedophile claim. It is so typical of 60 Minutes, the bottom feeders who pretend they are the final word in news.

The truth is—and O’Donnell wouldn’t say this—Allen fell for every lie coming from the left, including the leftist media.

And, within hours of a lunatic Democrat trying to kill Donald Trump, a Fran Lebowitz video is making the rounds. In it, she is publicly dehumanizing him in Alinsky fashion, saying he is beneath a rodent.