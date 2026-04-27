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Home Home Seattle, Where Have You Gone? Criminals Control the Streets

Seattle, Where Have You Gone? Criminals Control the Streets

By
M Dowling
-
0
54
Seattle Downtown, Washington, USA – April 16, 2017 – Police are responding to gun shots in the Night Club.

Criminals now control the Seattle streets because progressive policies do not work.

The new Nepo Baby Mayor of Seattle really believes in big government, handouts, and the tooth fairy. She joins AOC, Jack Schlossberg, and Zohran Mamdani, and the rest of the Squad in their dream of building a socialist nation.

These people have no experience running anything but their mouths. However, they are good at social media.

She is absolutely clueless.

She started out with $9 billion to play with, and is blowing nearly half a billion on a library while the streets descend into chaos.

Her failure as mayor was easily predictable. Seattle started to get a little seedy back in the 80s, but now it has no chance.

When ICE was actually trying to mass deport alien criminals, she made the police rat on them. She is herself a former far left protester.

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