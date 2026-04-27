Seattle, Where Have You Gone? Criminals Control the Streets

Criminals now control the Seattle streets because progressive policies do not work.

The new Nepo Baby Mayor of Seattle really believes in big government, handouts, and the tooth fairy. She joins AOC, Jack Schlossberg, and Zohran Mamdani, and the rest of the Squad in their dream of building a socialist nation.

These people have no experience running anything but their mouths. However, they are good at social media.

She is absolutely clueless.

HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has lost control of her streets.

Parts of Chinatown-ID are packed with drug dealers slinging fentanyl, people are recklessly starting fires on sidewalks, and the black market of stolen goods is thriving.

There is no way Wilson has this… pic.twitter.com/jVBspIHr7C — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 27, 2026

She started out with $9 billion to play with, and is blowing nearly half a billion on a library while the streets descend into chaos.

The next mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson, is an open Socialist whose parents send her money for bills at 43-years-old. She has no professional accomplishments whatsoever and didn’t start earning a regular income until her late 30s. She is married but her wealthy parents helped her pay her rent. pic.twitter.com/xQvijMv2l8 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 14, 2025

Her failure as mayor was easily predictable. Seattle started to get a little seedy back in the 80s, but now it has no chance.

When ICE was actually trying to mass deport alien criminals, she made the police rat on them. She is herself a former far left protester.