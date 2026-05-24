A Terrorist Wanted to Assassinate Ivanka Trump

An Iranian-trained Iraqi terrorist plotted to assassinate the First Daughter of the United States, Ivanka Trump, The New York Post reported.

According to the NY Post, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi declared that “we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump,” after his mentor and terrorist mastermind, Qassim Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad in early 2020.

Al-Saadi was mentored by Soleimani himself, head of the IRGC’s Quds Force, the Iranian regime’s international terrorist arm. He was “close to Soleimani, a major general in the IRGC and head of the elite Quds Force, and looked up to him as a father figure after the death of his own dad, Ahmad Kazemi, an Iranian brigadier general, in 2006,” the newspaper wrote, quoting a former Iraqi diplomat.

The terrorist is in custody.

The Trump family has sacrificed so much for this country. The least we owe them is loyalty. Democrats better start getting on board. The terrorists are inside the gates.