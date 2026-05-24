President Donald Trump said the gunman killed after opening fire near a White House security checkpoint had a “possible obsession” with the presidential residence.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., during which no agents were injured, but one bystander was shot after the suspect “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

CBS News reported that 15 to 30 total gunshots were fired.

The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, 21, was known to law enforcement and the Secret Service and had approached the White House on several occasions.

“Best” had previously attempted to infiltrate the White House multiple times, according to the USSS.

Best approached a White House security checkpoint, allegedly pulled a revolver from his bag, and opened fire at Secret Service officers, according to Hindustan Times. The exchange was brief—he reportedly fired only a few rounds before agents returned fire, striking him. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A bystander was also struck during the gunfire, though it remains unclear whether they were hit by Best’s initial shots or during the return fire Times Now. No Secret Service personnel were injured.

Multiple reports describe Best as emotionally disturbed and mentally unstable. He reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ and made similar statements during prior arrests. He had been involuntarily held for a mental health assessment at one point, reports The Business Standard.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the shooting, and it is unclear if it was politically motivated, according to Yahoo.

President Trump

“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure,” Trump posted to Truth Social late Saturday evening.