Word of the Iran Peace Deal So Far

President Trump held a powerhouse call with key Middle Eastern leaders on Iran — and it’s a game-changer, according to Fox News. Tonight, Trump is briefing Netanyahu on the details.

It is peace through strength.

President Trump confirmed that a peace deal with Iran has been “largely negotiated,” and he expects it to be announced shortly.

Reports of the Iran Deal via Eli David:

Strait of Hormuz will fully reopen

Iran will not charge transit fees

US won’t pay any money to Iran

Sanction relief on Iranian oil

Lebanon is part of the ceasefire

60 days to negotiate nuclear issues

Some of the right people are upset, which gives me hope.

Lindsey Graham is upset.

Now tonight Lindsey Graham is begging Trump not to take the Iran deal that’s on the table because “it’s a far worse deal than the JCPOA negotiated by the Obama administration.”

If you never hear from me again it’s because I laughed myself to death. — Mindy Fischer Writer (@mindys4Biden) May 23, 2026



Mark Levin is enraged at reports that Netanyahu has been “sidelined” in the deal with Iran. The NYT has reported that Netanyahu is fuming, with Trump claiming Netanyahu would do “anything” Trump told him to.

Levin specifically sees it as a direct slight against Israel, which US defense officials claimed would’ve been screwed without US support, as the US seeks peace on its own terms. Envoy Witkoff, in an unusual break, is reported to be pushing Trump for peace immediately.

The New York Times reports that Netanyahu is enraged, but he needn’t be. The U.S. did a lot for Israel, and we will be there if needed again.