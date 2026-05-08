Missing Representative Tom Kean Surfaces in a Post

Republican Congressman Tom Kean has been AWOL for 7 weeks and has missed 50 roll-call votes. Efforts by other New Jersey Republicans to reach him have been fruitless. Speaker Johnson has spoken to him, and Kean told him he has medical issues but will return soon.

His seat is very vulnerable and targeted by the leftist dark money.

In late April, Kean’s team told Politico that he is “facing unspecified health issues,” but even fellow NJ House members said they haven’t heard from the 57-year-old.

Concerns about Kean’s whereabouts have grown as Congress has grappled with members growing ill and dying this session amid very close margins between Republicans and Democrats.

He finally surfaced, posting on X:

I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue. My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.

I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult. I am especially proud of my Congressional team, who have kept constituent services and legislative work moving forward without interruption, and my political team for ensuring the campaign continues to run strong.

I also want to thank my friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their patience and understanding during this time. I appreciate your support and look forward to being back in the near future.

We still don’t have a return date. It reminds me of Lloyd Austin. We hope Rep. Kean is okay.