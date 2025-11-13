A White House Meeting: The Latest Hysteria Over the Epstein Files

The long-awaited 218th signature shows a majority of the House is in favor of releasing the Epstein files. All but four signers are Democrats. A discharge petition, brought by Thomas Massie, calls for the files to be released with almost every piece of information.

The discharge petition rules do not allow for one of the signers to call an immediate vote. They would have had to wait until early December, but House Speaker Mike Johnson said he will schedule the vote for next week. He said is “going to try” to bring the measure up under a fast-track process that would require a two-thirds majority vote.

The Epstein Files have been coming out very slowly and Kash Patel wanted more time to redact victims’ and others’ names. The administration contends some innocent people will be hurt simply because they were on a plane or had some other alleged affiliation with Epstein.

The petition forces the release of the Files including all of Epstein’s flight logs and travel records; names of entities and individuals with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks; information on immunity deals or other legal settlements involving Epstein or his associates; any communications on DOJ decisions not to bring charges; and any notes or metadata concerning the destruction or concealment of documents or other evidence.

It includes exemptions allowing child sexual abuse materials and personally identifiable information of the victims to be withheld. A group of Epstein victims visited Capitol Hill in September to urge lawmakers to support the discharge petition.

Mr. Massie led the discharge petition. Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were the only other Republicans to sign it.

However, other Republicans will vote for it next week.

The committee has obtained and released thousands of pages of the Justice Department files, as well as additional documents from Epstein’s estate, including 20,000 pages released Wednesday. It included three emails dishonestly presented to smear President Trump. We already explained it here.

Every time Democrats screw up, we hear about the Epstein Files, which will bring lawsuits and become a never-ending barrage of allegations and manufactured crises.

However, Speaker Johnson said there will be a straight up and down vote next week on releasing all the files. He clarified and this is worth hearing:

Today, Speaker Johnson seemed to acknowledge something the FBI Director hasn’t… it wasn’t just Epstein trafficking women. Yet he persists in the coverup. The effort he supports hasn’t released a single name, yet we know at least 20 men are implicated in the files. pic.twitter.com/TWlqTDPCdE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 14, 2025

CNN reported that Trump held a meeting in the Situation Room with Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, Kash Patel, and Lauren Boebert over the House effort to force the release of the DOJ’s Epstein files.

Nancy Mace, and Marjorie Taylor Greene were either at the meeting or allegedly asked to remove their names at another time.

Socialist Ro Khanna is fighting for justice?

Thomas Massie is working with Ro Khanna to get the Epstein files released. Massie has become the most useless Republican in Congress. I like him but he never supports Republicans and now he’s working with far-left Ro Khanna to set up a diversion on a 25-year-old case.

About the conservative representatives who attended the White House meeting, Massie said “there was speculation they might take their names off” the petition to release the Epstein Files. Massie said they’re fighting for justice for 1,000 victims.

Massie reported that Trump said to one of those at the meeting that they can’t let Massie have a win.

The reason Trump might have said that is he wants Massie out of Congress is because he’s worthless to him, never voting for anything important Trump needs to be done. He’s infuriated that Massie is working with Democrats to continue what he calls a diversion.

In any case, Massie said there was a White House meeting asking them to take their names off the petition and they didn’t.

Massie just dropped a bomb:

He says the White House directly pressured GOP holdouts, Boebert, Mace, MTG, to abandon the Epstein files petition, telling one of them, “We can’t let Massie have a win.” They weren’t trying to protect “process.”

They were trying to block the vote… pic.twitter.com/ajMDlMaNgC — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 13, 2025

What Massie isn’t telling you is that Democrats scream for them to be released, and then they block the release of the files.

I tried to release the Epstein files today. Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/oKo8y9RR3b — Rep. Tim Burchett Press Office (@RepTimBurchett) November 12, 2025

JUST IN: Rep. Tim Burchett is on FIRE tonight “Will you support releasing the Epstein files?!” BURCHETT: Well, I just TRIED to move it ahead…but the Democrats opposed me on it. It’s STUPID. It’s ALL about politics, not about taking care of young ladies who got abused.… pic.twitter.com/EiRFnQpwgp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

As for the White House meeting…

Rep. Boebert said she stands by the President.

BOEBERT: “I don’t feel marginalized at all. President Trump is an amazing man. I stand by him.” pic.twitter.com/6s83nEwM9H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2025

Rep. Mace said this story is not about President Trump.

Shame on the FAKE NEWS for making this story about President Trump, and not about Epstein’s victims. So many of us NEVER SEE JUSTICE. I stand with all survivors. I will NEVER abandon you. HOLD THE LINE. pic.twitter.com/wv2oAZAtxL — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 13, 2025

Trump’s Responses on Truth Social

Trump believes the way this tragic abuse of young women is being used is a hoax.

“In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!”

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”