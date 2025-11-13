The Government Opens & Obamacare to Trumpcare Is On the Agenda

The government was opened today after 43 days with all Republicans and eight Democrats signing on. Democrats claimed they wanted to save Obamacare subsidies, but Republicans planned to negotiate healthcare with them before the subsidies end in December.

Republicans only wanted a clean CR to cover the government for seven weeks. What Democrats really want is to keep the failed Obamacare program and the payments that benefit illegal aliens.

FINALLY! After Democrats voted to shut down for 43 days, President Trump has officially REOPENED THE GOVERNMENT! pic.twitter.com/E1lCVZyWoT — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 13, 2025

Now that the government is reopening, the President has a healthcare proposal to replace Obamacare which was meant to fail and roll over into Single Payer as then-President Obama explained to the SEIU fifteen years ago.

Obamacare, aka the Affordable Care Act or ACA, only covers, according to a CATO analysis, 7% of Americans.

President Trump wants a healthcare program that works for America.

President Trump is ready to propose a new health care policy when the government reopens to replace the “broken” Obamacare system Democrats created, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

Ms. Leavitt said that negotiating the Obamacare system is “untenable,” when asked by reporters whether the White House would invite Democrats to discuss with the president the Obamacare subsidies their party originally wanted to extend for another year to lower premiums. Democrats had been blocking bills to reopen the government unless the GOP agreed to extend the premiums.

“The Democrats were holding our country hostage to try to negotiate on a health care system that they created. Obamacare, as i

t’s famously called, is a system the Democrats created. It is a broken system,” she said.

>“It has driven up health care costs dramatically in this country, and now they shut the government down to try to fix that system they broke. It doesn’t make any sense to us, which is why the President said that’s a completely untenable position,” she said.

With the government reopening, Ms. Leavitt said the president “is absolutely open to having conversations about health care, and I think you’ll see the president putting forth some really good policy proposals the Democrats should take very seriously to fix again the system that they broke.” She said Mr. Trump will discuss more about this soon.

Karoline Leavitt: You CAN’T TRUST The Same People Who Broke Obamacare To Fix It “The Democrats were holding our country hostage to try to negotiate on a health care system that they created. Obamacare, as it’s famously called, is a system the Democrats created. It is a broken… pic.twitter.com/nCgANlLxje — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 12, 2025

President Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show on Tuesday and said he’d like to see the money go to the people instead of insurance companies as it does with Obamacare. The insurance companies have been wealthy thanks to Obamacare but Americans are suffering. He wants that to change.

I don’t know how this would work, but it’s an intriguing idea.