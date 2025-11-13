The Truth About the Trump Emails from the VICTIM

The Truth About the Trump Emails Posted by the House Democrat Oversight

Democrats tried to label Donald Trump as one of the Johns who slept with Virginia Giuffre and once again were found to be duplicitous. However, they got the sound bite out into the viral Internet atmosphere and that is what they wanted.

The House Oversight Democrat Committee published an email sent by Jeffrey Epstein to his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in April 2011.

In the email, Epstein said to Maxwell, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… VICTIM spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.. police chief, etc. said Im 75% there.”

Democrats left out the name of the victim so people would hear their fake news. It turns out the victim was Virginia Giuffre and she is on the record as never having had sex with Trump, and saying he was always a gentleman.

A prosecutor asked her about an article in which the reporter said Donald Trump flirted with her. In her own words: “Trump didn’t partake in any sex with us, and it’s not true that he flirted with me… I didn’t see him have sex with any of the girls. Trump was never in the presence of ‘other girls’.”

The lying by Democrats is appalling. Virginia Giuffre never said “he flirted with me.” A reporter named Sharon Churcher wrote that in an article after a long interview. Giuffre corrected that under sworn testimony.

This is from her testimony:

Trump Never Flirted with Her and Was Never on the Island

The reporter left out the word “never” and just said he flirted with her.

To the question, how do you know who Donald Trump had sex with, she clearly said he was a gentleman and she never saw him have sex with any of the girls.

She never saw him on the island.

The questions were asked repeatedly and she insisted on answering the same way.

You can read the information here at Court Listener.

The other emails were also nothing burgers.

In another email, Epstein wrote to Michael Wolff, the gossip author, that Trump said “he asked me to resign..Mara a Lago, never a member ever, of course he knew about the girls. He asked Ghislaine to stop.”

When Trump asked Ghislaine to “stop,” he was telling her to stop stealing his waitresses from Mar-a-Lago. That is on the record.

There was another Nothing Burger email to Michael Wolff, about how he should handle Donald Trump. Michael Wolff told him how he could use to his advantage. Epstein never did because he didn’t have anything on Trump.