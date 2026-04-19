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Home Home A Wonderful Story: How a Principal Became Prom King

A Wonderful Story: How a Principal Became Prom King

By
M Dowling
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0
27

Oklahoma Principal Kirk Moore saved the lives of countless children and staff in an Oklahoma high school when he charged the shooter and stopped him cold. He took a bullet for the children and staff.

The courageous action was caught on camera. The shooter said he did plan to murder students, faculty, Principal Moore, and himself.

Ten days later, he was crowned Prom King at Pauls Valley High School. No one could be more deserving than the man who risked his life for others.

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