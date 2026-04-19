A Wonderful Story: How a Principal Became Prom King

Oklahoma Principal Kirk Moore saved the lives of countless children and staff in an Oklahoma high school when he charged the shooter and stopped him cold. He took a bullet for the children and staff.

The courageous action was caught on camera. The shooter said he did plan to murder students, faculty, Principal Moore, and himself.

NEW: Oklahoma high school principal seen charging at and disarming a school shooter in footage obtained by @SHumphreyTV. Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore is being called a hero after getting shot while stopping a school shooter. The suspect, identified as… pic.twitter.com/WOilXQIt5q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2026

Ten days later, he was crowned Prom King at Pauls Valley High School. No one could be more deserving than the man who risked his life for others.