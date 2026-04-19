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Hillary Fears the Rise of Christianity

By
M Dowling
-
0
43

Hillary Clinton is afraid of white men and Christianity. She is very worried about the rise of Christianity but has no problem with radical Islamists marching in the street screaming “death to America,” while waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags.

Hillary is right to be afraid of Jesus given her behavior. Watch the brief clip:

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