Sean Hannity Is No Longer a Catholic & the Pope Tones It Down

The Pope’s political agenda is his personal opinion, and he’s fallible on matters of state like the rest of us. It is turning people away from the church. However, the Pope toned it down yesterday.

Sean Hannity is a prominent example, once a devoted Catholic.

Sean Hannity said he no longer considers himself a Catholic. He seems to be most upset about the Pope’s politics, but it’s not just that. On the 16th, he made comments about the sex abuse in the church. He has misinformation, as does most media.

Some statistics for you from Bob Donohue of The Catholic League:

There was a scandal in the Catholic Church, but its heyday ended approximately a half-century ago. Most of the offenses took place between the mid-1960s and the mid-1980s. How widespread was it at its height? The Washington Post published a survey in 2002 showing that less than 1.5 percent of the estimated sixty thousand or more men who served in the Catholic clergy were accused of the sexual abuse of minors. A New York Times survey reported that 1.8 percent of all priests ordained between 1950 and 2001 were accused of sexually abusing minors.

The John Jay College of Criminal Justice issued a study in 2004 that found that in the period 1950-2002, 4 percent of the Catholic clergy were accused of sexually molesting minors. It also found that 149 priests, or 3.5 percent, who had more than ten allegations of abuse were responsible for 26 percent of all the allegations. In other words, of the 4,393 priests who had an accusation made against them between 1950 and 2002 (not all of which were substantiated), a mere 149 of them accounted for more than a quarter of the allegations.

…

Data from the last year that we have reliable information on, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, show that of the 48,176 members of the clergy, exactly two had a substantiated accusation made against them during this period. This means that a whopping 0.004 percent of priests had a substantiated case of sexual abuse made against them by a minor.

Unfortunately, in any institution where adults regularly interact with minors, sexual misconduct is a problem. But there is no institution in American society today, religious or secular, that has less of a problem with the sexual abuse of minors than the Catholic Church. To imply otherwise is irresponsible.

We know that 81 percent of the victims were male, and that 78 percent were postpubescent, meaning that the lion’s share of the abuse was committed by homosexuals (3.8 percent were pedophiles). Of course, don’t expect the media to report these facts, including Fox News, which is part of the cover-up.

The media is not our friend. Don’t believe everything you read. They are invested in destroying religion, and no one should want 1.4 billion Catholics rudderless. That being said, the Pope needs to get back to emphasizing religion and actual Scripture. We can’t have a Pope misquoting Scripture. He will cause people to leave the church.

The Pope is toning it down, as is J.D. Vance:

I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated. Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he… https://t.co/SxWCKyhDSj — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2026

The media almost always gets nasty and divisive and spreads misinformation. Ignore them, and make up your own mind.

Sen. Kennedy offers advice.

🚨 SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: “I love the president like a TACO…I don’t agree with him about this new holy war with the Pope…the Pope is entitled to his opinion. Why do we wanna have a fight with the Pope? It’s a distraction. And the press just sucks it up like a Hoover Deluxe.” pic.twitter.com/G9ZSFaLTNA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2026

Bill Maher makes the point about liberals suddenly loving the Pope. I don’t like Maher, but he is right about hypocrisy.

🚨 BILL MAHER JUST TORCHED THE LEFT “I love hypocritical America…see, liberals suddenly LOVE the Pope!” “Doesn’t believe in g*ay marriage, no women priests, but now since he’s feuding with Trump, MSNBC LOVES this guy!” 💯pic.twitter.com/STHvGbUi9C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2026

However, what he says based on his own personal opinion is fair game.