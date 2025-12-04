ABC News Blows Up the False Drug Boat War Crime Narrative

ABC News blew up the media’s, especially NBC’s, latest fake narrative of Hegseth war crimes.

NBC News is dedicated to the survival of all drug traffickers in boats. They are guardians of the drug boats. As such, this morning, they reported that Adm. Frank M. Bradley might have committed a war crime. They said he “saw the two survivors of a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat as legitimate military targets based on the rules for the operation, which may have identified them as narco-terrorists, a defense official told NBC News.

“The military launched a second strike on the same boat on Sept. 2, generating controversy over whether the second strike was legal or could potentially constitute a war crime.”

They left a lot out.

ABC News reported details of the strike on the drug boat during the Jesse Watters show last night. It blew up the entire false narrative the media is selling. … “Tonight, new information, according to a source familiar with the incident, the two survivors climbed back onto the boat after the initial strike. They were believed to be potentially in communication with others and salvaging some of the drugs. Because of that, it was determined they were still in the fight and valid targets. A JAG officer was also giving legal advice.”

Jesse Watters told Stephen Miller on his show, “This backs up the entire second strike.”

Stephen Miller replied:

“Yes, I mean, it doesn’t get more crystal clear than that. The mission is, take out the boat, stop the drugs, keep this vessel and his cargo from reaching our shore.

“Using lethal means and our amazing military, the heroes of the United States Armed Forces did exactly that.

“President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and this entire government are committed to finally using our military to defend our people, our borders, our family, our culture, our history, our heritage, to defend the United States.

“We’re not going off running around the Middle East trying to build democracies in caves and deserts and in distant sands that have never known democracy. We’re using the military to protect American security, American prosperity, American lives right here, where we live, where our children live.”

Now we have another senator, Mark Warner, calling for mutiny. They’re desperate and will do anything to win.