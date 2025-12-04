President Trump Saves the Gasoline Car for the Average American

Choice Is Back in the Auto Industry

President Trump reversed the government backing from expensive, subsidy-requiring electric cars to gasoline-powered vehicles. The Democrat outsized push for electric cars has strained the infrastructure and the taxpayer with poor results.

Gasoline taxes help subsidize the costs of fueling EVs. They are very expensive, and shouldn’t be an only choice which is the goal of the impossible now-eased standards for gasoline cars.

Joined at the White House event by Ford CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and John Urbanic, manager of General Motors’ Orion, Mich., plant, Mr. Trump announced new Cafe standards. He eased fuel efficiency requirements for tens of millions of new gasoline cars and light trucks.

President Trump said the Biden rules “forced automakers to build cars using expensive technologies that drove up costs, drove up prices, and made the car much worse. This is a green new scam, and people were paying too much for a car that didn’t work as well.”

The Biden administration, for example, boosted fuel efficiency requirements by 8% for 2024 and 2025 model years and 10% for 2026. During Trump’s first term it was 1.5% and applied to car model years 2021–2026.

The Trump White House argued that the aggressive standards set under the Biden-era were not feasible to meet with available technologies for gas cars, and that the standards would have compelled consumers to shift to electric vehicles. It was purposed to eliminate consumer choice in cars.

🚨 @POTUS: Today, my administration is taking historic action to lower costs for American consumers, protect American auto jobs and make buying a car much more affordable… We’re officially terminating Joe Biden’s ridiculously burdensome CAFE standards… pic.twitter.com/dzuHDZIzVD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 3, 2025

Media Reports It Might Not Reduce Prices

While auto executives publicly praised the announcement, they have privately fretted that they are being buffeted by conflicting federal policies, reports the Times. During the Biden administration, they invested billions of dollars and reoriented their manufacturing to produce electric vehicles and batteries, reports The New York Times.

The Times says the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and imported car parts have lopped billions of dollars from carmakers’ bottom lines while disrupting supply chains. [Trump is attempting to bring manufacturing back to the US with tariffs.] Inflation [Bidenflation] has also made it difficult for many people to afford new cars.

However, electric cars are rotting on car lots. Manufacturers can still make them but fewer will buy them without the subsidies.

The media is very opposed to the change.

The administration estimated the changes would save Americans $109 billion over five years and shave $1,000 off the average cost of a new car.

Good for America

Car manufacturers are generally supportive of the proposed rollback of fuel economy standards for gas cars.

Car manufacturers have expressed support for the new CAFE standards, which they believe will make vehicles more affordable and align with market realities. Here are some key points from the manufacturers’ perspective:

Ford CEO Jim Farley stated that the reset of the CAFE standards aligns with market realities. It will save American families money. Ford appreciates President Trump’s leadership in this regard.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa expressed support for the reset. He emphasized the need for a single nationwide standard that provides stability for manufacturers.

General Motors supports the goals of NHTSA’s proposed CAFE rule. It appreciates its intention to better align fuel economy standards with market realities.

These manufacturers believe they will lead to more affordable vehicles and a more stable automotive industry.

Overall, this is a good move for the average American who will have a choice. Eventually, prices will reflect the change in oppressive standards.

The plan announced on Wednesday would require automakers to achieve an average of 34.5 miles per gallon for cars and light trucks in model year 2031, down from the standard of the unreasonable 50.4 miles per gallon set by the Biden administration to destroy the gasoline car.

As America’s largest auto producer, we appreciate President Trump’s leadership in aligning fuel economy standards with market realities,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said ahead of the announcement. “We can make real progress on carbon emissions and energy efficiency while still giving customers choice and affordability. This is a win for customers and common sense,” reports Fox Business.

This is what I voted for!