California’s AG Set Up a Portal to Doxx ICE & Report Their Activity

California’s Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced an online portal for people to doxx ICE agents and report activity by federal agents.

“Californians are scared,” Bonta said as he falsely claimed illegal aliens are Californians.

“Our job at the California Department of Justice is simple: To safeguard the rights of everyone who calls this state home no matter their background their status or their zip code,” he pontificated.

“Nobody should be living in fear,” Bonta said.

Tren de Aragua and MS-13 should be living in fear as well as the other criminal aliens California protects. People who break into our country illegally generally have no regard for our laws. They should go home.

The attorney general is supposed to be the chief law enforcement officer in the state, but he aids and abets lawbreakers. At the same time, he puts law enforcement in danger.