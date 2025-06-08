ABC ‘News’ Senior Correspondent Suspended Over Hate-Filled Rant

ABC Senior Correspondent Terry Moran went on X and posted a vicious, hate-filled smear against Stephen Miller and Donald Trump, now deleted. He has since been deleted.

ABC posted a statement claiming they are objective and impartial.

“ABC News [which is biased as Hell] stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” a representative from ABC News told TheWrap. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran said Miller was a man “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” which one can see “just by looking at him.” Moran added that Miller “eats his hate.”

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller,” Moran wrote on X early Sunday.

“It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater,” he added. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

>Moran also went after Donald Trump.

Moran called Trump a “world-class hater” whose hatred is “his spiritual nourishment,” as he unhesitatingly spewed hate.

Moran sounds mentally ill frankly.

Karoline Leavitt demanded a reaction from ABC “News.”

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.” This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025



JD Vance also slammed Moran’s message.

“An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration,” Vance wrote on X.

As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s motivated by a fear that people like Terry Moran make rules that normal Americans have to follow, but well connected people don’t.

It’s why he fought so hard to get President Trump elected and why he works to[sic] hard to implement the agenda.

ABC should apologize to Stephen. What Terry posted is disgraceful.

President Trump eviscerated Moran, an allegedly neutral non-partisan journalist over MS-13.

Terry will never get over Trump systematically breaking him on national television. pic.twitter.com/bGEdFOEFNS — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 8, 2025

