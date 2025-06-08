Newsom: “Deranged” to Send Troops to the “Peaceful” Protest

By
M Dowling
-
2
16

Democrats are trying to flip the script and portray the LA riots as caused by the mean ICE agents. Newsom called Sec. Hegseth “deranged” for sending troops to LA and the LAPD labeled the rioting by illegal aliens, cartels and communists, a “peaceful protest.”

Who can blame them? The law enforcers tried to take away child sex offenders, drug runners, gang members, and other victims of systemic border enforcement, as Tom Homan explained.

Those are their heroes!

[I don’t think real Americans will fall for this again!}

The Marxist/Illegal Alien Uprising

Governor Newsom called Sec. Hegseth “deranged” for sending troops into Los Angeles to quell the illegal alien, Marxist communist revolutionary insurrection.

The Los Angeles Police Department first falsely claimed the protests are “peaceful” and “without incident.”

Then they issued a ridiculous statement about how they are not involved in immigration enforcement. After it becameevident that the rioting reached insurrection levels and they couldn’t hide it any longer, they posted lowkey statements that everyone needed to be peaceful.

That should do it as they burn the place down.

Mayor Karen Bass is a revolutionary communist.

The revolutionary communists and illegal aliens were heroic. In fact, they have a new hero who locked ICE agents inside his store as nearly a 1,000 revolutionaries screamed and threatened them from outside.

If you were violent and insane or a criminal, what political party would you join?

The left is violent and insane.


Saltherring
Saltherring
8 minutes ago

This has to stop…NOW! Do whatever you need to do, Mr. President.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10 minutes ago

Trump gave the green light, there will be action tonight, unless the left backs down.

Newsom is falling apart as a national candidate. But he knows he cannot get the dem nomination if he supports ICE.

