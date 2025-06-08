Newsom: “Deranged” to Send Troops to the “Peaceful” Protest

Democrats are trying to flip the script and portray the LA riots as caused by the mean ICE agents. Newsom called Sec. Hegseth “deranged” for sending troops to LA and the LAPD labeled the rioting by illegal aliens, cartels and communists, a “peaceful protest.”

Who can blame them? The law enforcers tried to take away child sex offenders, drug runners, gang members, and other victims of systemic border enforcement, as Tom Homan explained.

Those are their heroes!

[I don’t think real Americans will fall for this again!}

The Marxist/Illegal Alien Uprising

Governor Newsom called Sec. Hegseth “deranged” for sending troops into Los Angeles to quell the illegal alien, Marxist communist revolutionary insurrection.

The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens. This is deranged behavior. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department first falsely claimed the protests are “peaceful” and “without incident.”

LAPD commends protesters for remaining peaceful. They say the “events” of the day concluded “without incident.” They say they are prepared to respond in case of any potential civil unrest. Reject the evidence of your eyes and ears, they command. pic.twitter.com/CukAt2mRtk — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 8, 2025

Then they issued a ridiculous statement about how they are not involved in immigration enforcement. After it becameevident that the rioting reached insurrection levels and they couldn’t hide it any longer, they posted lowkey statements that everyone needed to be peaceful.

That should do it as they burn the place down.

LAPD News: LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell Releases Statement on Immigration Enforcement pic.twitter.com/IC49roYCoT — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 6, 2025

Mayor Karen Bass is a revolutionary communist.

The revolutionary communists and illegal aliens were heroic. In fact, they have a new hero who locked ICE agents inside his store as nearly a 1,000 revolutionaries screamed and threatened them from outside.

BREAKING NEWS: LA Business Owner Heroically Imprisons ICE Agents, Hailed as ‘Employee of the Month’ by Antifa and Gavin Newsom LOS ANGELES — In a bold act of social justice, a heroic small business owner in downtown LA reportedly locked ICE agents inside his store, effectively… pic.twitter.com/c8ZyAGOfhW — mdtlion (@mdtlion) June 7, 2025

If you were violent and insane or a criminal, what political party would you join?

This is not Gaza. This is not Ukraine. This is Los Angeles. Make no mistake: part of a major US city was attacked by illegal alien invaders yesterday. If there are no HARSH consequences for what is taking place in Los Angeles, it will continue to happen. pic.twitter.com/4zBmCiFD7z — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 8, 2025

BREAKING – The iconic American-owned Dale’s Donuts in Los Angeles has permanently closed after a group of illegals set a car on fire in front of their business during anti-ICE protest and the LAPD did nothing. pic.twitter.com/inpxi9Jadf — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 8, 2025

The left is violent and insane.

Starting in 2017, the left has done "insurrections" every single year that Trump has been in office. They even stormed the Capitol a few times during Biden's term. GTFOH with the whining about January 6th.pic.twitter.com/OsW7l74pap — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2025

