California & LA Officials Call for Day Three Insurrection

Stephen Miller calls the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.” Over 800 rioters TRAPPED DHS agents in a garage, and BREACHED the building, causing mass damage.

The reaction to the abuse of ICE agents by city officials and the governor was to encourage more of it and defend the revolutionaries. This is who Californians are now. New York City is almost as bad.

People should be deeply concerned. We are losing our country to foreign radicals invited in by Democrats who appear to hate this country.

#BREAKING: Stephen Miller calls the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.” Over 800 rioters TRAPPED DHS agents in a garage, and BREACHED the building, causing mass damage. NATIONAL GUARD MUST BE DEPLOYED TO… pic.twitter.com/UlHYSMVE4t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Adam Schiff is defending the violent Marxists, illegal aliens, gang members, cartels, radical Islamists, and TikTokkies, rioting and assaulting ICE agents who are trying to end their blockades and pillaging stores. Community members are calling for them to attack law enforcement officers.

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass are resorting to the oft-used Leftist tactics of blaming the officers for their violence.

Adam Schiff claimed it’s “unprecedented,” Schiff wrote on X. It isn’t unprecedented, but truth doesn’t matter to Schiff.

“This action is designed to inflame tensions, sow chaos, and escalate the situation. If the Guard is needed to restore peace, the Governor will ask for it. But continuing down this path will erode trust in the National Guard and set a dangerous precedent for unilateral misuse of the Guard across the country.”

“Violence must stop, and we need to keep the focus on protecting fundamental rights. There is nothing President Trump would like more than a violent confrontation with protestors to justify the unjustifiable — invocation of the Insurrection Act or some form of martial law.” https://x.com/SenAdamSchiff/status/1931536364065247309

Unbelievable. They are insurrectionists unlike the J6 rioters.

Lunatic LA City Council woman council member Eunisses Hernandez, a Progressive, “community organizer,” LGBT activist member of the Democrat Socialists of America [DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA], and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, is calling for war against the agents. She was one of Gascon’s revolutionaries.

She should be arrested because she is breaking the law.

Here’s a DEMOCRAT LA City Council Member, Eunisses Hernandez, calling for an escalation of the attacks on ICE. If “Peacefully and Patriotically” was “inciting an insurrection” then what is this? pic.twitter.com/Qha5W2CR9F — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 8, 2025

Illegals are the new Democrat Army as Conservatives warned. They’ve joined up with other violent Democrats such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and radical Islamists pretending to be Palestinian “protesters.”

Pro Illegal Alien Activists and anti-ICE organizers are surrounding federal agents attempting to deport illegals in LA Arrest them all and deport them all too pic.twitter.com/5UqbbNBcSX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 6, 2025

We have eyes. We can see that the Governor of California, and the rest of the useless California politicians such as yourself, are doing nothing to protect the federal workers from violence. ICE Agents are doing their jobs, why don’t you try doing yours for a change. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2025

