ABC’s Greatest Trans Love Story

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

A brutal cold-blooded murder of a good person doesn’t matter to ABC ‘News’ when they have a touching love story? This is the ABC News trans love story we were all waiting for.

ABC is lost.

The chilling dialogue of this sick love story, one that sounds rather convenient, follows the clip.



He thinks “grandpa’s gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2K scope.” He just murdered someone out of hate.

