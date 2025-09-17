Pam Bondi Clarifies Her Hate Speech Comments

Pam Bondi expressed herself poorly today and talked about the criminalization of hate speech during an interview with Katie Miller. Naturally, she had to take it back after a firestorm, pretending she didn’t say it. We cannot lose our free speech no matter how obnoxious the speech.

She said there is speech and hate speech and she was going to target hate speechers. Charlie Kirk literally died defending hate speech.

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society…We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.” pic.twitter.com/Bqj6TQOGwP — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 16, 2025

Pam Bondi Honors Charlie Kirk’s Legacy By Doing Exact Opposite Of Charlie Kirk https://t.co/pDxtfmkGhr pic.twitter.com/xXwSFd8eOS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 16, 2025

Bondi clarified her statement. Bondi explained she meant speech that is covered under the law. However, she sounded very authoritarian and gave ammo to the left.