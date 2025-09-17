Pam Bondi Clarifies Her Hate Speech Comments

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Pam Bondi expressed herself poorly today and talked about the criminalization of hate speech during an interview with Katie Miller. Naturally, she had to take it back after a firestorm, pretending she didn’t say it. We cannot lose our free speech no matter how obnoxious the speech.

She said there is speech and hate speech and she was going to target hate speechers. Charlie Kirk literally died defending hate speech.

Bondi clarified her statement. Bondi explained she meant speech that is covered under the law. However, she sounded very authoritarian and gave ammo to the left.

