Generation Remigration: The Reclamation of Western Civilization

In an extraordinary moment in the history of Western civilization, two defining events happened––the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the United States on September 10, 2025, and Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally in England on September 13, 2025. These two momentous events bookended the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, Islamic attack on the United States of America killing 3,000 innocents.

These seemingly unrelated events are, in fact, intimately connected.

Consider the fact that before the United States of America, political power was shared between religion and state in every nation in the world. The United States of America is the greatest experiment in individual freedom the world has ever known because it separated church (religion) and state (government), specifically limited government power, and formalized the inalienable individual rights of its citizens. The United States of America broke the historical binary mold of rulers and ruled when our founding fathers created a nation of the people, by the people, and for the people––and created an upwardly mobile middle class.

American patriots have fought for our national sovereignty and individual freedom since our founding, and American patriots continue to fight to preserve our constitutional republic, while the enemies of freedom continue to try to restrict our most basic freedom––freedom of speech. Without freedom of speech there are no other freedoms. Today we are a world at war: Globalism vs Nationalism.

In a familiar divide-and-conquer strategy, the globalist elite social engineers are fomenting divisiveness in America because a house divided cannot stand. The globalist elite fund and foment the anti-American policies of the radical leftist Democrats including destruction of the family; destruction of children’s innocence; destruction of the middle-class; open borders; DEI; and Marxist collectivist indoctrination in American schools. The political objective is to create divisiveness that weaken America from within. Conflict between black/white, gay/straight, rich/poor, male/female, old/young, capitalism/socialism, individualism/collectivism, Judeo-Christian/Muslim, and Jew/Christian divisiveness are all intentionally exacerbated and exploited to weaken America.

President Donald Trump stands diametrically opposed to the anti-American policies of leftist Democrat past presidents Obama and Biden. President Trump is committed to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and its signature pro-American positions and policies which include eliminating the Obama/Biden legacy of destructive policies one-by-one.

Charlie Kirk founded the American nonprofit organization Turning Point USA in 2012 and advocated for conservative values and politics to students on high school, college, and university campuses across the nation. He spoke directly with indoctrinated students to help them see the fallacies and lies of the leftist/Marxist Utopia they were being promised.

Charlie Kirk, thirty-one years old, married, and father of two young children, was assassinated on September 10, 2025. He was the shining young face of Make America Great Again (MAGA), a champion of free speech, and the future of the populist MAGA movement. Charlie Kirk was the existential enemy of the globalist elite who are supporting the Red (Marxist, radical leftist Democrats) Green (Islamist) alliance to create chaos and collapse America from within––and Charlie Kirk was assassinated for it. The opening paragraph of all forty-five chapters of my latest book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is (2024), begin with a warning that explains the horrific political murder of Charlie Kirk:

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Charlie Kirk was unraveling and exposing the lies of globalism’s anti-American Red/Green leftist/Islamist policies that students on college campuses were being indoctrinated with. In an information war of weaponized education, Charlie Kirk’s “Prove Me Wrong” challenges marked a turning point for legions of American students, who left the Left and embraced Charlie Kirk’s patriotism and American nationalism. His assassination marked a turning point in American history.

In Britain, the populist powerhouse Tommy Robinson organized the largest protest in British history––the September 13th Unite the Kingdom rally––which was attended and viewed by millions of people around the world. The rally was a call to stand up for free speech and oppose government censorship; oppose two-tier policing; oppose massive uncontrolled immigration; and promote British unity. The rally was a forum to publicly and proudly unite England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland––the constituent countries of the British Kingdom––and preserve their national identity, national sovereignty, national culture, and the Judeo-Christian tradition that is the infrastructure of Western civilization. The rally was a direct challenge to the destructive divide-and-conquer strategy of the globalist elite and its leftist puppets.

Charlie Kirk was an ardent American supporter of Britain’s Tommy Robinson. Signs with Charlie Kirk’s face on one side and a family photo on the other honored Charlie Kirk’s commitment to freedom of speech, which supports the Judeo-Christian values of family, faith, and flag. British flags from around the kingdom including historic Christian flags from the Crusades were flying everywhere. Free speech speakers from around the world gathered in person and by video feed to support the free speech movement to voice their national pride; to express opposition to globalism’s leftist open borders policies; and to support the nascent Generation Remigration movement.

A new word in the political lexicon was introduced––remigration is the repatriation of foreigners back to their country of origin. Eva Vlaardingerbroek, the 28-year-old Dutch political commentator who spoke at the rally, was wearing a black t-shirt with the words GENERATION REMIGRATION unapologetically printed across the front in bold white letters. It was a clear message that defined a new generation of young activists who openly reject globalism’s leftist population replacement strategies and unapologetically reject the globalist status quo in England that protects Muslim rape gangs at the expense of little British schoolgirls. Then Eva said the unsayable, that Muslim immigrants with hostile norms are raping British children not just in Rotterdam, but all over England, and the government’s anti-British policies are unacceptable!

Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s impassioned voice is a stark contrast to Gen Z’s leftism. Eva spoke of national pride in Western culture and referred to venerated Saint George, the Roman soldier who was sentenced to death for refusing to recant his Christian faith and then elevated to sainthood. Eva’s remarks acknowledge the significance of religious divisiveness in globalism’s war on nation-states. Western nations have been deliberately plunged into a 21st-century religious war between invading Muslim populations whose hostile norms conflict with the host country’s Western Judeo-Christian norms. This inconvenient fact is foundational to the Generation Remigration movement.

Open borders is a humanitarian hoax designed to obliterate national identities by flooding countries with replacement populations, because demography is destiny. Globalism is a replacement ideology, and its incremental progress is toward establishment of the globalist elite’s dystopian world government, where individual and national sovereignty is replaced with planetary feudalism. Only by acknowledging that we are a world at war and that open border policies are tactical maneuvers in globalism’s War on Nationalism, can we protect our citizens and our national sovereignty.

In a particularly moving moment in the Unite the Kingdom rally, Elon Musk stated the simple truth that the incentive for open borders is to import voters for the policies the Left cannot sell to its native British population. He states unapologetically that Britain must remain Britain. He describes the erosion of Britain through massive uncontrolled migration, and a failure by the government to protect its British citizens, particularly its children who are being brutally raped.

Freedom of speech is essential to a free society, it is the essence of democracy, and the British government is a government against the people––not for the people. The British government must protect the British people, especially the children. The BBC is complicit in the destruction of Britain. It is unfair and it is wrong. There must be a change of government in Britain––a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote. The message must get to the people––if they don’t act, other people will come and maraud them––a dissolution of their entire way of life. London is the example of lawless social collapse.

The Left is the party of violence and murder and celebrating murder. It must stop! The message from Elon Musk is to the reasonable center––the people of common sense. He warns that if this continues, the violence will come to you. Whether you choose it or not, the violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. Musk concludes by saying that if the people of Britain take charge and have a government that represents British interests instead of foreign interests, then Britain has a great future. But it requires revolutionary government change for that to occur. It requires marshalling the people to make change. We must fight for the future––but there is not much time left.

The ideological connections between Charlie Kirk, 9/11, Tommy Robinson, President Trump, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Elon Musk all intersect in globalism’s war on nation-states. Words matter, and the leftist word perverters would have you believe that nationalism is fascism––it isn’t! Nationalism is a word that means identification with one’s own nation and support for its interests. Whether nationalism is used to support fascism or freedom is a matter of that nation’s government. The Left has shown itself to be the political party of violence and political murder. The Left has also shown itself to be the political party of the globalist elite, who fund leftist candidates to impose catastrophic policies like open borders to collapse nation-states from within.

The irony, of course, is that those who participate in the unholy red/green leftist/Islamist alliance are just useful idiots for the globalist elite in whatever country they are operational. Why do I say this? Because globalism is a replacement ideology that will eliminate the agitators in the red/green alliance the moment their usefulness expires. Globalism’s end game is the imposition of its own planetary, totalitarian, feudal Unistate.

Now is the time for freedom loving patriots to speak up and speak out against globalism’s war on nation-states because united we stand and divided we fall. We the people of the Judeo-Christian tradition must unite and stand together in solidarity today so that Generation Remigration can reclaim Western civilization and a future of freedom.

***********************************************

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.