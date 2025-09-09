Democrat Polling Shows They Are 66% Socialist

A new Gallup poll finds that while U.S. adults overall are more likely to have a positive view of capitalism than socialism, Democrats feel differently. According to the survey, only 42% of Democrats view capitalism favorably, while 66% have a positive view of socialism.

Only 54% of Adult Americans favor Capitalism down from 61%.

The Independents are going hardcore also, from anti-communists to maybe communist with a small “c.”

I guess people need to see the country destroyed and more millions killed as in previous communist periods.

Many of their leaders are Democrat Socialists, a party that is to the left of the Communist Party USA. One of the items on their platform is to get rid of misdemeanors. They also don’t like prisons and the police.

The media has a lot to do with spreading socialism and communism, and our education system fails us.

Can They Admit They’re Socialists/Communists Now?

There are deep divisions within the party around whether they should admit they support socialism [communism]. They are afraid it will hurt their ability to reach moderates or galvanize greater support from people who are concerned about issues like the cost of living.

It comes as no surprise. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are popular for their hardcore left proposals. Kamala Harris with her rich communist family background was popular for wanting to cancel private health insurance, supports antifa and BLM, thinks we need more woke, backed open borders while lying about it, and would do almost anything to pass the Green New Deal.

Pete Buttigieg, son of a communist professor, wants to get rid of the Electoral College. Gavin Newsom is destroying California with climate extremism and hopes to replace burned out mansions with multi-family apartments that include section 8 for illegal alien housing. AOC is a star who is talked about for president. Her views are extreme far-left, and Jasmine is out in the zone.

Democrats are running communist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and until recently, Omar Fateh, another communist Islamist, was the Democrat candidate in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Republicans are turning people away with their mutism and indolence. There is no fight in them, but they are better than the authoritirian Democrats.