About Those Visa Overstays, Who’s Monitoring Those 40% of Illegals?

President Trump has suggested that he will set up a new path to citizenship that Americans will find very exciting. We don’t have any idea what he has in mind.

We really need to worry about slowing down immigration. Whether a path to citizenship for some is a good idea we can’t say until we hear the exciting idea.

People are watching the borders, but almost as bad are the visa overstays. They now make up nearly 40% of illegal US entries and many don’t leave. They are also unvetted unless they get themselves on a terror watch list.

America could become more of a foreign country than what it was founded to be as Democrats describe us as merely a place for the world to enter. Most Democrats believe in open borders and take in people who are unvetted.

According to Statista, large populations of foreign born are seen in the states, especially in blue states. This includes legal immigrants who we want.

History has shown that most new immigrants vote Democrat for generations. That’s too bad for the USA now that Democrats are led by authoritarians of the DSA (Democrat Socialists of America).

Judging by the campus protests, iI’d say it doesn’t take that much of a nudge for immigrants to become radicalized. In fact, I think that’s the Democrats’ idea in bringing them here. https://t.co/dW16ybG6fq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 23, 2025

