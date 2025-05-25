DOJ Sues 4 NJ Cities for Obstructing ICE

The Department of Justice is suing four New Jersey cities, including Newark, Paterson, Jersey City, and Hoboken, for allegedly obstructing federal immigration authorities with their sanctuary policies.

The lawsuit claims officials in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson and Hoboken have been unconstitutionally blocking the feds from coordinating with local authorities to apprehend and deport illegal immigrants.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Yaakov Roth wrote in the complaint that the local policies amounted to “a frontal assault on the federal immigration laws and the federal authorities that administer them.”

“The express purpose and clear effect of these policies … is to thwart federal immigration enforcement,” Roth said. “[E]ven where local law enforcement wants to help the United States deal with the nation’s immigration crisis, the Challenged Policies impede them from doing so.”

“This not only puts the safety of officers at risk, but also endangers the broader communities they are sworn to protect,” he added, claiming the policies violate the US Constitution’s supremacy clause.”

While none of this has to do with Mr. Roth being Jewish, the left is making vicious antisemitic comments about him for trying to shut down sanctuary cities which are sanctuaries for illegal alien criminals.

