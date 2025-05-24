WWIII Update: How Those Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Are Going

Moscow and Kyiv are exchanging prisoners as agreed to during recent peace talks. The second round just took place. The Russian ministry announced on Saturday that “in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.”

The talks don’t seem to be going anywhere. Russia doesn’t want a ceasefire to give Ukraine time to regroup. They just want a peace agreement, and they don’t believe Ukraine is serious about peace.

Ukraine says Russia isn’t serious. They keep droning each other.

These two countries are made up of people who despise each other and have for a very long time. The worst thing the US did was get in the middle of it. Let Europe fight their own wars.

It seems like an impossible situation. War would solve nothing, and put the world at risk of nuclear destruction.

Russia

RT Report

Ukraine is trying to derail direct peace talks by intensifying drone strikes against non-military targets in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. It accused Ukraine’s “party of war” of conducting “terrorist attacks” against civilians in what it described as a political strategy to obstruct negotiations.

According to the Russian military, 776 drones and 12 missiles were intercepted above the country’s territory between Tuesday and Friday morning, while 12 drones hit their targets. On Saturday morning, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported that another 104 UAVs had been intercepted inside Russia overnight.

“The Kiev regime is relentless in its terror attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in numerous Russian regions, including Moscow,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The strikes on non-military targets are “part of a strategy pursued by Ukraine’s party of war,” the ministry added.

“The latest barbaric terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime were carried out in an attempt to thwart direct Russia-Ukraine talks facilitated by the US administration [of President Donald Trump], which are aimed at settling the conflict definitively,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“The Russian military performed a group strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against a Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprise that produces missile weapons and unmanned aerial attack vehicles,” the statement read.

The other targets of the attack were a radar surveillance center and a US-made Patriot air defense system, it added.

“All of the goals of the strike were achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry said.

Ukraine

Zelensky Report

Today, 390 people are back home – both military and civilians. Tomorrow and the day after – the next stages will follow. The formula is “a thousand for a thousand.” What matters most is that Ukraine is bringing its people home. I thank everyone around the world who is helping. And just as we succeed in this, we must succeed in everything else. A ceasefire is needed. Diplomatic steps toward a real peace are needed.

A new and effective security architecture is needed. We are bringing our partners together to make this happen. It is clearly time to increase the pressure on Russia, to achieve not just one result, but everything that is necessary.

When Russia takes a whole week just to come up with a so-called “memorandum” as their response to calls for a ceasefire – this is nothing but mockery of the entire world. So much time wasted.

Every day of this war costs lives. Of course, in Russia, lives don’t count. But the world must count them. New sanctions against Russia are needed. I thank everyone who is advocating for this.

Today, 390 people are back home – both military and civilians. Tomorrow and the day after – the next stages will follow. The formula is “a thousand for a thousand.”

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 23, 2025

Imagine these apocalyptic scenes in any other European city in 2025. This is what russia unleashed on Kyiv last night. Residential buildings smashed with missiles & drones.

Fragments of Russian missiles and drones are being cleared in Kyiv. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and debris impacts — wherever they are needed. There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight. Once again, residential buildings,…

Nothing more to say here. A high-rise is on fire in Kyiv right now. russia is a fucking terrorist. russians are fucking terrorists. The West is a fucking coward.

