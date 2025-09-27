The Mikie Sherrill Naval Academy Scandal Just Got Worse

Due to a branch of the National Archives releasing unredacted records, Congresswoman and New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill was outed as not being able to walk with her graduating classmates over a cheating scandal. According to the honor code, she was supposed to turn in her cheating classmates and didn’t. People likely give her some benefit of the doubt on this, except she probably didn’t tell the truth about this.

It gets worse. Her husband Jason Hedberg was caught up in the same scandal.

According to the New York Post, he was one of about four dozen midshipmen who sued top officials at the Naval Academy, Navy and Pentagon in 1994 in a desperate bid to block an Honor Board at Annapolis from deciding whether they should be dismissed from the school.

“In compliance with the orders of their superior military officers, each named plaintiff was compelled to make inculpatory statements to Navy Inspector General investigators,” read the complaint, which charged that the students were denied due process.

He was allowed to walk with the graduates and Mikie was not.

It looks like Mikie could be a liar.

Sherrill told the New Jersey Globe, which first reported Thursday on her being barred from commencement, that her punishment was a consequence of her decision not to “turn in some of my classmates.”

A source close to a rival campaign questioned that statement, the NY Post reported.

“Nobody, including Mikie Sherrill, was barred from graduation ceremonies for covering for their friends,” claimed this person, who has reviewed the documents. “That’s a bunch of bulls—. Midshipmen were, however, punished for lying to Naval investigators.”

She won’t release her records from the scandal which could confirm her story.

How does Mikie survive this? Vote Jack Ciatterelli.

She’s a scoundrel:

WATCH: Mikie Sherrill, the Democrat candidate for New Jersey Governor, glitched after being pressed on making $7 million from insider trading. “Well, did you make 7 million in stock trades at all?” Sherrill: *GLITCHES* I don’t believe I did, but I’d have to go…” pic.twitter.com/xN7hU1eTqq — George (@BehizyTweets) September 22, 2025

She’s going to push indoctrination, and she’s running as a blue dog, which seh obviously is not.