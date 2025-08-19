Absolutely Shocking & Criminal: Mayor Bass and Others Knew the Fires Were Coming

Alexander Boz, an official in the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles, admits that Karen Bass and her office knew wildfires were coming—and they let it happen because there was “nothing they could do.” These politicians blamed residents who “lost everything.”

Q: They [the Mayor’s Office] really had no idea this fire was a possibility?

Boz: “Of course they did. But the thing is, there’s nothing they can do. Red flag warnings are a big indication of fires. So, of course they knew.”

“It was just like a ticking time bomb,” Boz admitted.

An LADWP project manager also confessed that the Pacific Palisades reservoir was empty for a year:

“Their yards were out of code. Like, nobody gave a f*ck.”

“How long was the reservoir empty?”

“Like a year.”

Communist Bass and whoever else knew must be arrested. Bondi, where are you? This is criminal malfeasance. People died, lives were ruined, homes and possessions are gone.

Instead of trying to make us all servants of the government, why didn’t they just do their damn job? What did Bass do? She went to Africa and partied.