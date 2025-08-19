Obama-Appointed Judge Rules Against a Courtside Arrest

The ACLU is trying to stop ICE from arresting illegal migrants from outside or inside immigration courts, and a judge just made a ruling that could make it happen.

In a rare win against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month, a judge ordered that a detained 19-year-old asylum seeker be released back to his family. He sought asylum under Biden’s gross misinterpretation of “parole”.

Oliver Mata Velasquez’s arrest May 21 outside a immigration court in downtown Buffalo following his hearing on his asylum case was unlawful, U.S. District Obama Judge Lawrence Vilardo wrote.

“Mata Velasquez followed all the rules,” Vilardo wrote. “On the other hand, the government changed the rules by fiat, applied them retroactively, and pulled the rug out from under Mata Velasquez and many like him who tried to do things the right way.”

Chuck Schumer recommended Judge Vilardo so you can imagine how fair and just Vilardo will be.

Velasquez allegedly has no criminal record but is here illegally. He’s an alleged asylum seeker. He wanted parole at a port of entry which is no longer allowed and was a corrupt policy under the Biden administration. Velasquez said he wants to feel safe.