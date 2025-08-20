Accused Mortgage Fraudsters Told to Go: Tish James & Lisa Cook

Resign James

Justice Department Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud Ed Martin urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to resign as his office investigates her for potential mortgage fraud.

Martin sent a letter to James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, on Aug. 12 in which he said James “would best serve the ‘good of the state and nation’ by resigning from office to address the issues in the referral. Her resignation from office would give the people of New York and America more peace than proceeding. I would take this as an act of good faith.”

The Associated Press obtained and reported on the letter Tuesday. Martin has asked Lowell not to leak the letter, and, of course, he did or James did.

Knowing the arrogance of James, I don’t see any way she will resign. She wants the government’s protection and she’s already pulled the race card.

There is a lot of evidence against James.

Lisa Cook, Another Mortgage Fraud Case

Federal housing finance regulator Bill Pulte accused Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud and referred her for criminal prosecution.

President Trump has called on her to resign.

Pulte, chairman of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, posted on X a letter to the attorney general stating that it appears Cook “has falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statutes.”

President Trump posted on Truth Social this morning that “Cook must resign, now!!!”

She took out a mortgage on a house in Michigan represented to be her principal residence, and shortly thereafter a loan on a condominium in Atlanta that was also described as her principal residence, according to Pulte’s letter.

It further asserts that she listed the Atlanta condo as a rental property in 2022, despite having asserted in mortgage documents it would serve as her primary residence.

That sounds bad.