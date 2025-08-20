Elon Musk Is About to Ditch His America Party

According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk is having misgivings about his plan to start a new political party. That’s been very obvious almost from the beginning after the people who wanted to join it seem to be the people he was fighting. He ran a poll on X to see what the people thought and ended up with an overwhelming number who wanted a new party, but the voters were comprised of bots and foreigners. Of the respondents, 64% were global.

He backed off quite a bit from his initial excitement. The Wall Street Journal said his most serious misgivings are in regard to JD Vance. He does not want to alienate him since he might back him for president in 2028.

Musk has allegedly told allies that he wants to focus his attention on his companies and is reluctant to alienate powerful Republicans with a third-party that could save our GOP voters.

He’s had time to cool off!

Musk has maintained ties with Vice President JD Vance, who is widely seen us the heir to the MAGA political movement. Musk is in touch with friends in recent weeks and acknowledges that if he goes ahead with a political party, he would damage his relationship with Vance.

He has told people that he wants to spend some of his vast financial resources to back Vance.

When Musk first announced the launch of this new political party, some of the most awful people wanted to join, including the Mooch – crazy Anthony Scaramucci – and Mark Cuban, and various other horrible people. He has nothing in common with them.

Besides third parties never work.

I see the whole idea of the political party as just a reaction to his anger towards some of the things that were going on in Congress and some of his dealings with President Trump. He never had common cause with the people who planned to join. They were mostly people who want to stop Republicans. He really has nowhere to go but to someone like JD Vance. who clearly likes him and hopes he comes back to the Republican Party.