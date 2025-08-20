President Trump Wants the “Scam” Wind Projects Canceled

President Trump wants al the “scam” wind projects canceled. Are they a scam or maybe just not even close to being ready for prime time? That does make them a con job. No one would invest in them of they knew all the facts. They are the most expensive form of energy and don’t work under many weather conditions. Wind turbines make horrible droning noises, and aren’t attractive. We know they kill birds and possibly sea mammals. There is no way to properly get rid of some parts of the blades, and they need fossil fuels to exist.

It’s not only wind that is the problem, it’s solar for much the same reasons. The worst thing is it makes us reliant on Chinese Communists as does solar.

President Trump posted on TruthSocial that it is causing the price of electricity and energy to skyrocket. It is. It’s also doing harm to our farmland.



It’s a Wholly-Owned Government Enterprise That Uses the Bottomless Taxpayer Purse

The industry is tightly controlled by government and can only exist with huge government subsidies provided by the US taxpayer.

Wind companies have been given billions of US dollars in subsidies and even more with the Inflation Reduction Act. However, they are still suffering increasing financial losses.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August 2023 that the wind business is key to governments meeting climate targets and boosting electricity supplies. It’s facing a dangerous market crisis. Rising prices and logistical problems have led to would-be buyers of wind power scrapping contracts, putting off projects, and postponing investment decisions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at least ten North Shore projects totaling about $33 billion in planned spending in the US and in Europe have been put off. It’s a crisis.

The Norwegian energy major and BP are developing three wind farms off the coast of New York to power about 2,000,000 homes, but told the state in June that it will need to renegotiate power prices or else the projects won’t get financed.

Biden continued to pour money into wind and solar to keep them going.

The Policy Failures

Marc Morano pointed to an article in Reuters by a British guy expounding on the policy failures that have done nothing to reduce emissions from coal, oil, and gas. They call these views ‘Breaking Views,’ although they have been blatantly obvious since the climate issue first became an issue.

The more the West tries to electrify everything, the more it needs oil, coal, and gas. They never had a plan that would work, and still don’t, and all for a problem that may exist 100 years from now. These clowns are overseeing the de-industrialization of the West. They are impoverishing us all, and the poor the most.

“Once I saw they were ranting about net zero without nuclear,” Morano said, “I knew it was just another grievance industry issue ripe for corruption. Once the West got into it, they couldn’t admit they were wrong, so it continues.”

From the March Reuters article, trillions of dollars spent for less than nothing. Solar and wind have only grown to 3.5% and the reason is clear — it is intermittent and a poor substitute. Storage and removal of waste are also problems.

Disposal

Disposal is a problem. The blades, made of a tough but pliable mix of resin and fiberglass, are of no value after they reach the end of their lifespan.

Decommissioned blades are notoriously difficult and expensive to transport. They can be anywhere from 100 to 300 feet long and need to be cut up onsite before getting trucked away on specialized equipment — which costs money — to the landfill.

There is only one landfill in the country big enough to take them.

There have been protests in various regions against wind farms, with communities expressing concerns about health impacts, property values, and the encroachment of wind farms on their land.

Solar

Solar has a lot of the same issues.

Since 2010, $9 trillion has been spent globally on wind, solar, electric vehicles energy storage, electrification and power grids, but despite this expensive effort — mostly at taxpayer expense — the share of final energy consumption by carbon-free energy sources is advancing by approximately a scant 0.3% to 0.6% per year. It will probably double in the next three years, which is impressive. It’s still too slow to maintain prosperity.

AND

Electricity only accounts for a third of our energy. Solar has grown impressively, but it’s ability to replace fossil fuels is getting carried away. We need more gas and oil capacity.

By the end of the century, the world might increase solar to 5% but we need to focus on where we will get our other 95%.

About 80% of our industrial capacity comes from fossil fuels.