Accused Oct 7 Hamas Terrorist Nabbed in Louisiana & Millions of Unvetted Visas

Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi, living in Louisiana, imported by the open borders Biden-Harris-Mayorkas administration, is a Hamas terrorist. There is proof he participated in the October 7th slaughter of an Israeli village, Kibbutz Kfar Aza, that day, the feds allege.

The Kfar Aza massacre resulted in the murder of 60 people and the kidnapping of 19 – including the deaths of four Americans and the capture of one more, alleges the complaint filed in federal court in the Western District of Louisiana, reports the New York Post.

He was arrested in Louisiana, was born in Gaza, and falsified his visa application. The administration, with their non-existent vetting, granted him a visa.

If it wasn’t for the Israeli government, we never would have found him.

What is most concerning is information from Republican Congressman Eli Crane. He said a DHS Inspector General report confirms that the Biden–Harris administration waived the vetting process for 7 to 9 million people to whom they granted visas.

It’s not a question of whether we have terror cells, it’s a question of how many are in the country.

The Biden-Harris-Mayorkas administration did this to Americans.

On Oct 7th, Al-Muhtadi’s cell phone connected to a tower near a Kibbutz where multiple Americans were murdered. When he heard about the October 7 massacre, he rallied other terrorists, crossed into Israel and participated in the slaughter.

We have a problem with visas to begin with. Currently, there are 50 million visa holders in the US, and about 850,000 overstayed their visas.

Just insane. An estimated 850,000 people are here on expired visas—and they’re automatically deportable. We were told to track entries and exits after 9/11 for a reason. If we don’t know who’s here, we can’t protect this country. pic.twitter.com/SCxKb8pKG3 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 5, 2025

More on the Hamas terrorist: