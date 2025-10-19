The City Council-Backed Seige of Portland’s ICE Facility

Antifa created warlike conditions outside the Portland ICE facility last night, launching munitions at ICE, and setting fires. ICE can’t stop them and a judge won’t allow the National Guard in to protect them. ICE deployed tear gas and crowd control munitions.

Portland News, KOIN reported the event as a peaceful protest and didn’t explain why ICE had to teargas them. No mention of Antifa shooting off munitions.

This is how they phrased it:

Hundreds of protesters, many of whom were among the tens of thousands of demonstrators in the “No Kings” march earlier in the afternoon, took to the sidewalks outside the ICE facility in South Portland in a continuation of the protests over the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

The march was peaceful. But the scene outside the ICE facility took a much darker turn as federal agents deployed tear gas on the crowd around 4:30 p.m. and detained at least one person over the course of the next hour.

With armed federal agents stationed on the roof of the ICE facility, protesters — many in costumes — once again made their presence known. So did federal agents.

Around 7:30 p.m., federal agents tossed tear gas and smoke bombs into the crowd in front of the ICE facility as armed officers stood on the roof peering down.

Portland is a little bit of manmade Hell thanks to the governor, the mayor and the city council. God only knows what voters are like.

The City Council of leftists and Antifa-sympathizers decided to give less protection to iCE. They made the area a sanctuary:

Portland’s progressive-leaning City Council voted Wednesday to codify the city’s sanctuary status and ordered local police to further distance themselves from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The council unanimously approved by a 12–0 vote both the “Protect Portland Initiative” and a new sanctuary city ordinance after a lengthy public meeting where dozens of residents testified in support, The Oregonian reported.

The two measures make Portland’s sanctuary status legally binding and create a framework for how the city will track, respond to and resist federal immigration raids or enforcement actions.

Breaking: Federal police deploy endless rounds of tear gas and crowd control munitions to disperse unlawful crowd outside the ICE facility. War-like scenes as protesters launch munitions back at federal agents, starting fires. Watch the entire clip. pic.twitter.com/Ji0oKIVzYX — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2025

They are well-funded so they can get bailed out if arrested. Judges let them out immediately. and the communist front group, the National Lawyer’s Guild, represents them for free.

Portland, Ore. — A Welcome sign at the Antifa occupation outside the ICE facility includes: — Mutual aid donation accounts on Venmo and CashApp. — Phone number for the National Lawyers Guild, which is an Antifa-aligned leftist group of lawyers who work to bail out protesters… pic.twitter.com/tCj5asHDlS — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 18, 2025

This Is Not a Protest

There is a lot of dark money funding Antifa to keep them out of prison. They also have the National Lawyer‘s Guild to give them free legal services. The NLG is a communist front group.

ICE tear gassed but many of them have gas masks. Many are very well equipped, completely covered in expensive protective clothing.

Antifa were throwing dangerous munitions at the agents, and started numerous fires.

One of the terror cells, which includes Riot Dad Alvey was responsible for beating and nearly killing Andy Ngo.

Some of the radicals entered the facility and were arrested. Someone illegally flew a drone inside the facility.

One of the tactics Antifa uses is to put people on the front lines who are in wheelchairs, not necessarily needing a wheelchair. They do it so that it looks like police officers are abusing them and using excessive force.

The inevitable happened last night— I have been reporting on this Portland wheelchair faker for months. Antifa uses tactics that involves putting “disabled” people on the frontlines to make it appear police officers are abusing them/using excessive force. I have captured… https://t.co/y1HRdUWbXr pic.twitter.com/flEaLqIuyO — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 17, 2025

It is a common tactic of communists and anarchists throughout the world and throughout history.

Katie Daviscourt has taped these so-called wheelchair-bound people walking freely without any problem. Bill Melugin has been on the scene and found the same thing: these people can walk just fine.

Antifa created complete anarchy all night long. The media called it a peaceful protest and suggested it’s ICE’s fault while the city council made it more difficult for police to help ICE. A judge won’t let the Guard protect them, and ICE can’t do their job.

Scenes from the ‘Protesters’

Breaking: Trantifa militant Michelle “Michael” Backes sucker punches pro-ICE counter protester during Antifa direct action at the Portland ICE facility. Video shared with me via: @HaydenSwankX pic.twitter.com/CRzUwC3BGB — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2025

Another arrest has been made after a protester refused to vacate federal property during an Antifa direct action at the ICE facility in Portland. Watch as the subject gets dragged into custody. pic.twitter.com/uuU9C0TCrn — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2025

A lot of the protesters are heavily drinking and using drugs, adding to the chaotic atmosphere. — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2025