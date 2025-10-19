Hamas Is About to Break the Ceasefire by Killing Palestinian Civilians

The terrorist group Hamas may be planning an attack on “Palestinian civilians” in the Gaza Strip, the U.S. State Department announced Saturday.

In a statement, the State Department said that it “informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.”

The State Department said it “would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts.”

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the State Department added. It did not disclose what those measures might entail.

We already posted the video of Hamas bringing citizens into a square and executing them after accusing them of collaborating with Israel.

There is another video of Hamas breaking people’s legs. Here’s another horrific video.

Some say that there are no Palestinians just various tribes at war with each other.

Hamas Killing Their Own People and No Protests for the Victims

After all the phony press about Israel committing genocide, we have them now killing their own people.

BREAKING: Gazans are pleading with for the world to stop Hamas from mass-executing Palestinians. “Yesterday Hamas executed a 5-year-old child claiming he was a ‘spy.'” pic.twitter.com/fCj6O7z9CR — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 18, 2025

Hamas is currently killing Palestinians all over Gaza, and there is overwhelming silence from much of the world. Almost no headlines. No marches. No campus protests. No UN outrage. I don’t know how much more obvious it can get that they never cared about Palestinian lives. pic.twitter.com/jVXtG1zWsc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2025

The media wouldn’t tell people this:

A Palestinian woman in Gaza says that Hamas was stealing all of the aid, that’s why food was not getting to Palestinians. This is what the media refuses to show you. You have been lied to for the past two years. pic.twitter.com/6Nm1a3C1Hg — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 18, 2025

