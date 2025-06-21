Accused Squatter-Enabler Threatens to Clock a Reporter

A Maryland woman named Kaniyah Washington allegedly connects squatters with properties. Even though she doesn’t own or manage any properties, she trades cash for keys and fake leases for homes to squatters.

She charges a one-time fee of $1500 to $5000 to get them the home of their dreams to squat in.

Her Instagram handle is “nayomisavage.”

In one case, a family of four occupied a home owned by Mike Haskell after allegedly paying Washington for access.

Haskell discovered the squatters when potential buyers noticed a moving truck. He then had to shell out $3,000 in a “cash for keys” deal to remove them.

The squatters presented a forged lease agreement with Washington’s name.

Monica and others reported similar experiences, indicating a pattern of Washington facilitating unauthorized occupancy.

Washington was confronted on June 17th outside Frederick County District Court by a reporter, Washington reacted aggressively.

She shouted threats like “Get away from me before I clock you!” and physically struck the reporter’s hand twice, damaging equipment, before being escorted away by sheriff deputies.

The Baltimore Police Department has classified these incidents as civil matters because of the leases, even if forged, making property owners responsible for pursuing eviction through the courts.

As for Katonah. So far, she skates. No criminal charges have been filed against her as of June 21, 2025.

Democrat Maryland has a process that favors squatters.

File a complaint against the squatter.

Serve a summons, which can be done by posting on the property or mailing it.

Obtain a court order for eviction, to be executed by the sheriff.

“GET OUT MY FACE OR I CLOCK YOU” Kaniyah Washington threatens reporter for asking about her advertising about empty houses to get squatters pic.twitter.com/sot9GzXyvK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2025

