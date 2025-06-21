Alex Padilla Is an ‘Anchor’ Baby

Alex Padilla is the child of two illegal alien parents. Now, he wants to move massive numbers of illegal aliens into the country, making it a foreign country. He wants to destroy who we are.

Mike Davis says that giving citizenship to illegal alien children can set the country up for failure.

Alex Padilla shouldn’t be in our country, let alone in the Senate. His parents were illegal aliens. Now Alex is on a mission to subvert our laws and elections. Alex wants to destroy our country with mass-migration. This is why the kids of illegal aliens shouldn’t get… https://t.co/R06NlNI3Jo — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) June 21, 2025

Alex is allegedly very upset that JD Vance called him Jose Padilla, who is a criminal and planned a domestic terrorist event.

For years, Democrats called Trump supporters ‘Nazis’ and Donald Trump ‘Hitler,’ among other vile names. So, we don’t care if Alex was called Jose.

Alex staged a hoax at a DHS presser and is now giving speeches and interviews to friendly anchors, choking back fake tears. He just gave another interview to sympathetic fake news WaPo, whining about his treatment.

He’s a colossal fraud who has no accomplishments to his name despite being a politician since 2006.

Scott MacFarlane is a CBS reporter who led the charge in smearing and maligning J6 defendants who endured treatment that was a thousand times worse than Alex Padilla. I did not commit a crime on January 6th.

I did not break the law. But MacFarlane gleefully reported on my… pic.twitter.com/UkdUudps7P — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) June 21, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email