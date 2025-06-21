Why Do We Have a Pakistani Terror Threat in the State Department?

“I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent. I’m like, ‘don’t talk to the police’… If you want a loophole, keep your mouth shut.”

“F*ck Americans, F*ck Israel,”F**ck these people [Israelis]… I hate them to death,” he said.

A Pakistani terror threat was working in our State Department. How many of these terror threats are in our government? No one vets apparently, and they will hire any foreign threat over a white American male. It’s DEI world!

He aids and abets illegal immigration, giving people here illegally instructions on how to evade capture.

“I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent, I’m like, ‘don’t talk to the police.’ Don’t admit the truth… If you want a loophole, keep your mouth shut,” said Arslan Akhtar, A U.S. State Department employee responsible for reviewing visa applications, speaking to an undercover OMG journalist.

He said he doesn’t get in trouble as long as he’s not recorded. We hear he has been fired.

This is some of what he said to an OMG undercover specialist:

He went on to accuse the U.S. military of carrying out indiscriminate drone strikes, alleging that American forces “literally don’t care that 50 other people can die in that building.” Concluding the rant, he added, “F**k these people [Israelis]. No, f**k them.”

Despite his role in foreign visa reviews, Akhtar expressed open bias against specific ethnic and national groups. While discussing foreign applicants, he singled out Yemenis in particular, stating, “I hate them with a passion. They’re such awful people in the application process. They are the most conniving group of folks, next to Indians… Oh, Bangladeshi people, they’re awful.”

Even American citizens were not spared. Akhtar described white Americans as culturally dominant and dehumanizing. “When they talk to you, they talk to you like you’re lower than them,” he said. “It’s a culture of hatred… a culture of dominance. They feel like they have the right to dominate everybody, to claim Greenland, to claim Canada, to claim Israel.”

Beyond his personal views, Akhtar discussed efforts to create a retaliatory blacklist akin to the controversial Canary Mission, which monitors anti-Israel activity. “We need to create our own Canary Mission and fight fire with fire,” he told the undercover journalist. He added that he had been “talking to people about starting something like that,” but acknowledged that “any action that you do is going to have a consequence ultimately.”

Akhtar’s commentary culminated in a disturbing fantasy of violence. Speaking about Elon Musk, he said, “I would prefer him to be dragged out of the building with his hair plugs… and lynched on the street. We need a public justice, I think. That’s really what we need. We need a healthy dose of public justice.”

Watch:

WTF?! A State Department Visa Specialist was caught on camera calling for Elon Musk to be KlLLED IN THE STREET “He should be dragged out of the building… I would love that… then Iynched on the street.” The State Department needs a SERIOUS purge! pic.twitter.com/WTWUCk4UbG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 20, 2025

Elon Musk and Donald Trump will meet soon to discuss new plans for DOGE.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email