ACLU Releases Propaganda Ad to Put Men in Women’s Sports

The ACLU published an ad for men in women’s sports just as the Supreme Court takes up the issue. If you ever thought they were on the USA’s side, forget it. They hate America, and apparently women.

They have so-called celebrities and young people in the ad. It begins:

“When you’re young, you believe that you can do anything. And then the world tries to set limits for you. Tell you what’s allowed, what is normal, who you’re supposed to be.

“But on the field, the track, the court, here you get to be exactly who you want. Because at our core, we still are kids that just want to play. The go big game changers. The living, breathing fabric of this country.”

That is exactly what is happening to girls and women when they have to go up against men. Limits are set, and they can’t compete. The difference is that women are women and men are not women.

This movement uses transgender individuals to destroy the fabric of the United States. It has little to do with transgender people, in my opinion, for what it’s worth.

The ACLU Deceit

Meghan Rapinoe stated in the ad, “I am not going to be tricked into sacrificing hard-fought civil rights protections because of anti-trans rhetoric. All women will be harmed if the Court rules against the young trans people at the center of these cases, and I wanted to make unambiguously clear that I am on the side of equality and justice.”

She will sacrifice women’s and girl’s hard-earned rights. Remember when Olympic athletes lost to high school boys?

Naomi Watts, who claims her child is a transgender, says in the ad that “It’s about freedom.”

Freedom is also about women and girls not losing their identity and their private spaces in the world.

Canadian actor Elliot Page appears in the ad. If he wants to live as a man, then he should, but don’t deprive women and girls of their rights.

Victimizing Girls, Women, and Actual Transgender People

The ACLU is showing its colors as the Olympics came around and ban men from women’s sports.

Some transgender people are actually transvestites or gay men who want to win in sports by any means necessary. They aren’t all transgender people.

Innocent transgender people with body dysphoria or who are born with genitals from both sexes are being exploited for the cause. The cause in the end is the destruction of the United States culture.

They are taking women and girls down with the nation.

Don’t fall for this.