Most of the 57,000 Greenlanders don’t want to be American, but they aren’t thrilled with the Danes, either. From 1966 to 1991, the Danes were putting IUDs into females as young as 13, and in some cases, removing Fallopian tubes. Reportedly, the Vikings were sterilizing the girls to keep the population small and expenses down.

The EU is sending tiny numbers of military personnel and diplomats to Greenland in support of Denmark.

The Vikings called the sterilization of the girls experimental, but the indigenous people, who make up almost 90% of the population, say they were marginalizing them, their practices, and their religion.

The Sterilization of Inuit Girls

A 2025 documentary alleged Denmark and companies profited from a cryolite mine between 1853 and 1987 without benefiting locals. Cryolite, used in aluminum production, was mined in Greenland at the world’s largest deposit.

The island, whose capital, Nuuk, is closer to New York than the Danish capital, Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil, and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow, and mining has seen very limited U.S. investment.

The population wants their independence, but that isn’t realistic either. They need to be defended, and they require welfare. Some residents say the US can’t come up with the equivalent of Danish welfare.

As the world has changed, the Arctic has become strategically vital, but the US doesn’t have to own it. It’s unclear if President Trump actually wants to own it or just have a lot more control.

His approach is too harsh for the locals and the EU. He sent Secretary of State Rubio to work on the issue, and he has a much more palatable approach.

The US gave up title to Greenland in exchange for the Virgin Islands. It was a good deal at the time.

In 1916, the United States bought the Danish West Indies – now the U.S. Virgin Islands – for $25 million in gold. As part of that treaty, Washington declared it would not object to the Danish government extending its “political and economic interests to the whole of Greenland”, formally recognising Danish sovereignty, writes The Explainer.

The EU Fortifies Greenland from the US

However, their response isn’t impressive. They are sending a few soldiers or diplomats to Greenland, along with a turboprop plane that looks like a World War II vintage plane.

In a statement on Wednesday, the German Defense Ministry said it was sending a “reconnaissance team” of 13 military personnel to Greenland on Thursday for “an exploration mission” alongside other partner nations, at Denmark’s invitation.

Norway is sending two defense personnel to Greenland.

On Thursday, the Dutch Minister of Defense said the Netherlands would send one naval officer to join the exercise.

Canada and France have also plans to open consulates in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in the coming weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron said a 15-member French military contingent has arrived in the Greenland capital Nuuk, officials say.

Germany was sending an A400M transport plane to Nuuk on Thursday with a contingent of 13 soldiers. TheA400 is a turboprop.

The Brits might send five soldiers.

Awesome.

The Task Force

Europeans say it would be a disaster if the US invaded Greenland. I doubt President Trump will do that, but it would be a disaster for them. They say it would all but destroy NATO. NATO is the US and has been for a very long time.

Currently, a task force has formed to discuss what to do about Greenland. President Trump wants to buy it for up to $700 billion, according to media reports.

I personally don’t want Greenland, but a good deal for security sounds good.

It is a shame the Greenlanders can’t be totally free, but they wouldn’t survive. I hope they get the best deal possible.