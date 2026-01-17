Influential Podcasters: Trump & “Bottom-Feeding Morons” Must Pay, Stack the Court

Jennifer Welch said President Trump and all of us “bottom-feeder morons” must be prosecuted. She is convinced they “commit crimes every day,” and the “f*** you Democrats, hardcore, not integrity Democrats, [communists],” will have to make them accountable.

Jim Acosta, who was on the podcast with her, agreed and lied again about the President having unlimited immunity. He said they [the “F*** you Democrats”] have to add seats to the Supreme Court to make all this happen.

As Elon Musk said, “they mean it,” and we know they do. They have already weaponized the government.

The Democrats continually cry about the weaponization of government, and they are the ones who plan to do it and have done it.

Meanwhile, the GOP won’t get rid of the filibuster or the blue slip while these people plan a complete takeover of the government. Democrats expect to run it like a dictatorship. I’m convinced some Republicans have given up and are surrendering to the authoritarians to keep their jobs.

Jennifer Welch is vicious, obsessed, and woke, but she is very influential.