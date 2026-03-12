No Talking Filibuster, No Ending the Filibuster, No Judges, No SAVE Act, No Codifying the Agenda

John Thune won’t allow the Talking Filibuster, which likely wouldn’t work anyway. The filibuster isn’t going to end, even though Democrats will eliminate it to put their agenda through quickly once back in office.

Democrats got rid of Senators Manchin and Sinema so they can get rid of the filibuster. Thune and his RINO Republicans won’t eliminate it. You can’t even call these people RINOs. They’re Democrats, establishment, or tied to the deep state.

They won’t care if President Trump won’t sign bills until they pass the SAVE America Act. In fact, it makes their job of stopping the agenda easier.

If they won’t pass an 80-20 bill, what does that say about these people?

John Thune, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis, Kevin Cramer, and Thom Tillis will refuse to support the SAVE America Act. John Cornyn changed his mind and supported the Talking Filibuster as he tries to get Donald Trump’s endorsement. Then, he said he doesn’t. I don’t know where he stands at this moment.

Thune said he is afraid he doesn’t have enough GOP support.

According to Politico, Thune, confident of his support from fellow Republican senators, brushed off the criticism in an interview Tuesday. “It just kind of comes with the territory,” he said. “You just roll with it, you know. It’s the times in which we live.”

He’s oblivious.

Thune spoke just hours after announcing plans to call up the bill next week in a bid to bring an unusually acrimonious stretch for his conference to an end. It will not include a talking filibuster gambit that would skirt the usual 60-vote threshold by instead forcing Democrats to hold the floor if they want to block the bill.

Fed up with a crowd of conservative social media influencers flooding their online accounts with messages about a talking filibuster—many of them egged on by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)—a few are growing more blunt about those frustrations.